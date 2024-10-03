Never-Ending Middle East Escalator - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw566/

This week on the New World Next Week: Iran strikes Israel as the never-ending Middle East escalation continues; Norway strengthens the right for citizens to pay in cash; and a US court rules water fluoridation poses an unreasonable risk to children.

