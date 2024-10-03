Playback speed
Never-Ending Middle East Escalator - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Oct 03, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw566/

This week on the New World Next Week: Iran strikes Israel as the never-ending Middle East escalation continues; Norway strengthens the right for citizens to pay in cash; and a US court rules water fluoridation poses an unreasonable risk to children.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY'RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE "SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS" LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
The Corbett Report
