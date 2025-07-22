SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/interview-1964-stablecoins-are-worse-than-cbdcs-with-mark-goodwin/

CONVERSATION RECORDED JULY 17, 2025. House Republicans just celebrated their "Crypto Week" with the passage of an Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act and the passage of a stablecoin-promoting GENIUS Act. And, whether you know it or not, this new stablecoin regulatory regime is going to transform your life and the entire global monetary order. Here today to fill us in on all the details is Mark Goodwin, co-author with Whitney Webb on a series of articles about this new blockchain regime and the powers-that-shouldn't-be who are behind it.

