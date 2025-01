SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw576/

This week on the New World Next Week: Trudeau finally resigns; your exploding car is spying on you; and more iconic creations join the public domain.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.