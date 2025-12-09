The Corbett Report

Transcript

How (and Why) to Switch to Linux - #SolutionsWatch

Dec 09, 2025

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-to-switch-to-linux/

So you’ve decided to switch to Linux. But what’s wrong with Windows, anyway? And isn’t it hard to make the switch? Joining us today to walk you through the switch to Linux is Rob Braxman, aka The Internet Privacy Guy.

