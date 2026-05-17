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Join The First-Ever Corbett Report Livestream!

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The Corbett Report
May 17, 2026

In an effort to make the Film, Literature & The New World Order podcast more like a “real” book club, we’re going to try something different: a livestream! That’s right, for the first time in Corbett Report history I’m going to be livestreaming my upcoming conversation with John C. A. Manley about Harry Turtledove’s Powerless. If you want to be part of that livestream and to join in the chat with your questions and comments, the link is at the bottom of my latest newsletter:

https://corbettreport.com/the-claude-delusion/

You’ll need to be signed in to the site with your Corbett Report membership in order to access it.

Not a member yet? Sign up today to get log in access to corbettreport.com and to keep this independent media growing!

If you are a paid subscriber and you don’t know how to sign in to corbettreport.com, just contact me. I’ll be happy to help.

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