Join The First-Ever Corbett Report Livestream!

In an effort to make the Film, Literature & The New World Order podcast more like a “real” book club, we’re going to try something different: a livestream! That’s right, for the first time in Corbett Report history I’m going to be livestreaming my upcoming conversation with John C. A. Manley about Harry Turtledove’s Powerless. If you want to be part of that livestream and to join in the chat with your questions and comments, the link is at the bottom of my latest newsletter:

https://corbettreport.com/the-claude-delusion/

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