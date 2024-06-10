Playback speed
Replacing Hollywood - #SolutionsWatch

Jun 10, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/replacing-hollywood-solutionswatch/

Today we talk to independent filmmaker Teace Snyder about how he managed to make a professional feature-length film, Hold Me, without any studio support. We discuss the need to replace the Hollywood propaganda system with an authentic, grassroots, people-led media creation process and the types of platforms and communities that will be needed to truly replace Hollywood.

