The Blueprint for AI Government Revealed with Jacob Nordangård

Jul 24, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-blueprint-for-ai-government-revealed/

What is the Global Government Technology Centre? Why are they writing whitepapers on The Agentic State? Why are they proposing that governments use AI to create virtual twins of everyone on the planet in order to predict the future? And how does this relate to John Dee, the World Brain, and the centuries-long occultic quest to unite humanity in a world organism? Find out the answers to these and other questions as we talk to Jacob Nordangård of The Pharos Chronicles about his new article, "Welcome to Your Nightmare: The Externalization of the Agentic State."

