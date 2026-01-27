The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Starving the Data Centre Beast - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Jan 27, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/starving-the-data-centre-beast/

The gaping maw of the AI data centre beast is threatening to devour all energy and water on the planet. Awakened to this threat, people are organizing. This is the story of the fight against the data centres.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Corbett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture