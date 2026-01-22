The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Happy Birthday, Reportage!

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Jan 22, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/happy-birthday-reportage/

Happy birthday to REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order,

Happy birthday to REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order,

Happy birthday dear REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order,

Keep an eye out for promotions at ReportageBook.com! (...and stay tuned for more books via Editions Shukutou at Shukutou.com in the not-too-distant future!)

Thanks to publisher Tim Lacy of Diversified Graphic for making the trip to Japan!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Corbett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture