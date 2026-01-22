SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/happy-birthday-reportage/

Happy birthday to REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order,

Happy birthday to REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order,

Happy birthday dear REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order,

Keep an eye out for promotions at ReportageBook.com! (...and stay tuned for more books via Editions Shukutou at Shukutou.com in the not-too-distant future!)

Thanks to publisher Tim Lacy of Diversified Graphic for making the trip to Japan!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.