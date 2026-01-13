The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Edward Institute: A Post-Mortem - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Jan 13, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-edward-institute-a-post-mortem/

The Edward Institute for Village Studies has come to an early end. I’ll allow you a moment to collect yourselves. ... Wait, what’s that? You’ve never heard of the Edward Institute for Village Studies? And you don’t know the earth-shaking effect it had in inspiring trillions of people around the world to flee the city and embrace the country life? Well, let’s correct that right now. Joining us today on #SolutionsWatch to tell us all about this grand experiment is Edward Institute co-founder, Riley Waggaman.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Corbett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture