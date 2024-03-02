Al Qaeda Doesn't Exist (2009)

The Corbett Report
Mar 02, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

A listener has pointed out that the version of Al Qaeda Doesn't Exist (Part One) on the 2009 USB archive has corrupted audio. In order to correct that, I'm providing a download of the full video file in the highest quality I have.

CLICK HERE to go to the page on corbettreport.com where you can download the file.

Purchase the 2009 USB archive (and all the other archives, not to mention the full False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda documentary) at NewWorldNextWeek.com. Corbett Report members can use their 25% discount!

Are you a Corbett Report member who doesn't know about the discount at the bottom of every newsletter? ASK ME about it and I'll be happy to tell you!

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
