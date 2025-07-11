Are You STILL Talking About Epstein? - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw596/

This week on New World Next Week: the Trump administration drives the final nail into the Epstein case's coffin; scientists are still trying to justify the existence of their brain-in-a-vat slave computers; and Israel is preparing a concentration camp for Gazans in Rafah.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.