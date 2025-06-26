Palantir at the Heart of Iran - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw595/

This week on New World Next Week: It turns out Palantir was at the heart of the IAEA's program for checking Iran's nuclear compliance; GM crops are causing a rise in pesticide use in complete contradiction to the GM propaganda; and the pharmaceutical-industrial complex are going to start their own pharma recommendation committee!

