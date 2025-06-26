The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
23

Palantir at the Heart of Iran - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Jun 26, 2025
23
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw595/

This week on New World Next Week: It turns out Palantir was at the heart of the IAEA's program for checking Iran's nuclear compliance; GM crops are causing a rise in pesticide use in complete contradiction to the GM propaganda; and the pharmaceutical-industrial complex are going to start their own pharma recommendation committee!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

© 2025 James Corbett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture