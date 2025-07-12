Epstein Justice: What's Next? with Nick Bryant

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/epstein-update-with-nick-bryant/

So, the verdict is in from Trump's Department of Justice: Epstein killed himself and no perpetrators need to be charged. Joining us today to discuss this sadly unsurprising cover-up and what people can do about it is author and activist Nick Bryant of EpsteinJustice.com.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.