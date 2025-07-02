SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-9-11-timeline-solutionswatch/

The 9/11 Timeline is back! As dedicated researchers will know, the Complete 9/11 Timeline was an invaluable repository of 9/11-related information that became inaccessible several years ago. But now it's back, thanks to the International Center for 9/11 Justice. Joining us today is IC911 Executive Director Ted Walter to talk about the 9/11 timeline, demonstrate how to use it, and inform people how they can support 9/11 truth by spreading the word about this important research tool.

