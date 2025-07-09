Was Saddam a Deep State Puppet? - Questions For Corbett

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/was-saddam-a-deep-state-puppet/

A listener writes in to ask about Saddam Hussein's connections to intelligence agencies. James answers with a deep dive on Saddam's CIA-backed rise to power and his intelligence agency-engineered double cross and downfall. Don't miss this in-depth exploration of deep state puppets and the role they play on the geopolitical stage in this important edition of Questions For Corbett.

