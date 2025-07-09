The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Was Saddam a Deep State Puppet? - Questions For Corbett

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Jul 09, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/was-saddam-a-deep-state-puppet/

A listener writes in to ask about Saddam Hussein's connections to intelligence agencies. James answers with a deep dive on Saddam's CIA-backed rise to power and his intelligence agency-engineered double cross and downfall. Don't miss this in-depth exploration of deep state puppets and the role they play on the geopolitical stage in this important edition of Questions For Corbett.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

© 2025 James Corbett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture