Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Calling Things By Their Right Name - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
Apr 08, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/calling-things-by-their-right-name/

"Globalism." "Free Trade." "Sustainability." The Powers That Shouldn't Be recognize that words have power. They weaponize words to use against the public all the time. Today on #SolutionsWatch, James raises the possibility of turning the tables. How can we use words to break the spell of the tyrants and free ourselves from the clutches of "The Man"? Tune in to find out.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
Enhancing Fertility Naturally - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report and Gavin Mounsey
Your DNA Is For Sale (And Wojcicki's Bidding!) - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Jimmy Dore Dives Into REPORTAGE!
  The Corbett Report
The Externalization of the Money Masters with Jacob Nordangård
  The Corbett Report and Jacob Nordangård
Algocracy: Government for the New World Order
  The Corbett Report
Beware The Ides Of March! - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
JFK, Solutions and Psychology on The Ochelli Effect
  The Corbett Report