SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw579/

This week on the New World Next Week: DeepSeek is Cold War 2.0's "Sputnik Moment"; underwater cable cuts prep the public for the next false flag; and Trumpdates keep flying in the new new world order.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.