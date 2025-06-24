The Corbett Report

11

Trump Bombs Iran

Jun 24, 2025
11
JOIN THE INVESTIGATION: https://corbettreport.com/trump-bombs-iran/

Last weekend Trump ordered the US military to strike three nuclear facilities in Iran. Was this the opening salvo of WWIII? Or was it just a brief exchange in a 12-day war? What does this mean? Why did it happen? And where do we go from here? Find out the details in this open source investigation of the ongoing conflict in Iran.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “JOIN THE INVESTIGATION” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

