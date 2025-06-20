The Corbett Report

MAGA Means War Against Iran! - New World Next Week

Jun 20, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw594/

This week on New World Next Week: US Congress critters try to stop Trump from taking MAGA to war with Iran; the globalist elitists prepare for their annual summer vacation at Bohemian Grove; and WATCH OUT!!! the Russkies are trying to dim the sun!!!

