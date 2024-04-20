Dr. William Pepper on the Assassination of Martin Luther King (2018)

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/pepper

FROM 2018: An interview with Dr. William F. Pepper, Esq., on his four decade long investigation into the assassination of the Martin Luther King, Jr., and his third book on the subject, The Plot to Kill King: The Truth Behind the Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. This interview was conducted by Dan Dicks of PressForTruth.ca on March 10, 2018, in New York.

