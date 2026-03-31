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How to Create a COMPLETELY FICTIONAL Terror Hysteria! - #PropagandaWatch

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The Corbett Report
Mar 31, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/how-to-create-a-completely-fictional-terror-hysteria-propagandawatch/

The media is telling us to be afraid of a fearsome new Iranian state-sponsored terror group that’s unleashing antisemitic terror and chaos on London ambulances. So, where did this organization come from? On today’s special edition of Propaganda Watch (remember that series?), James dives deep into “Ashab Al Yamim” and deconstructs the terror hysteria in real time.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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