SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/how-to-create-a-completely-fictional-terror-hysteria-propagandawatch/

The media is telling us to be afraid of a fearsome new Iranian state-sponsored terror group that’s unleashing antisemitic terror and chaos on London ambulances. So, where did this organization come from? On today’s special edition of Propaganda Watch (remember that series?), James dives deep into “Ashab Al Yamim” and deconstructs the terror hysteria in real time.

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