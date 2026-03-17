Resistance Fiction - #SolutionsWatch

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As Corbett Report aficionados already know, narratives can shape the world. Indeed, great writers throughout the ages have shaped the worldview and altered the political landscape of entire generations. So, who is working on that great task today? In this episode of Solutions Watch, James talks to John C. A. Manley about the writers who inspired his own resistance fiction and the line between resistance fiction and predictive programming.

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