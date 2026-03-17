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Resistance Fiction - #SolutionsWatch

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The Corbett Report
Mar 17, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/resistance-fiction-solutionswatch/

As Corbett Report aficionados already know, narratives can shape the world. Indeed, great writers throughout the ages have shaped the worldview and altered the political landscape of entire generations. So, who is working on that great task today? In this episode of Solutions Watch, James talks to John C. A. Manley about the writers who inspired his own resistance fiction and the line between resistance fiction and predictive programming.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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