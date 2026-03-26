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Top 10 Tips for De-enshittifying the Internet - #SolutionsWatch

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The Corbett Report
Mar 26, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/10-tips-for-de-enshittifying-the-internet-solutionswatch/

Remember when the internet was fun? If you’re under the age of 30, you probably don’t. Yes, all internet websites, services and applications are getting worse year after year. That is by design. But there are things we can do about it! Today on Solutions Watch, James presents 10 simple tips for de-enshittifying your internet experience.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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