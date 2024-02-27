How to Stop the WHO - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-stopthewho/

We all know the problem by now: the World Health Organization is trying to override your health freedoms and abrogate your bodily autonomy in the name of their scamdemic agenda. But what is the solution? Join James for this in-depth exploration of the ideas, organizations and actions that are already in motion to derail the WHO tyranny and regain our medical sovereignty.

