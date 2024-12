SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-use-rss/

Have you heard James talking about "that RSS thing" but don't know how to start using it? Well, this episode of #SolutionsWatch is for you!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.