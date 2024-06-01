Playback speed
Share post
Keith Harmon Snow Reveals the Truth About the Rwandan Genocide

The Corbett Report
Jun 01, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/?p=9247

FROM 2014: Keith Harmon Snow has extensive experience in Africa as a journalist, photographer and genocide investigator who attended the International Criminal Tribunal on Rwanda. He joins us today to discuss the 20th anniversary of the “100 days” and how the true story of the genocide (and who was really behind it) has been completely inverted by politicians, the press, Hollywood and everyone else with a vested interest in what happened there.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
