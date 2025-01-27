Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8

Low-tech / No-tech - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
Jan 27, 2025
8
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-lowtech/

As we have seen on previous editions of #SolutionsWatch, there are high-tech, cutting-edge solutions to the problems that face us. But what about good old-fashioned low-tech or no-tech solutions? From the humble fax machine to call-to-listen podcasts and shortwave broadcasts to the dependable old printed word, today James explores ways to spread information that don't require digital devices or Big Tech surveillance apps.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading The Corbett Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
FLASHBACK: The Fake News Story of 2023
  The Corbett Report
Executive Orders for Everyone! - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Trump, Hopium and Solutions on Faith and Liberty
  The Corbett Report
Building International Bridges - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Elon Unmusked Roundtable Discussion (2023)
  The Corbett Report
California Sets Itself on Fire in Trump Protest - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Car Freedom - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report