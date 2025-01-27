Low-tech / No-tech - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-lowtech/

As we have seen on previous editions of #SolutionsWatch, there are high-tech, cutting-edge solutions to the problems that face us. But what about good old-fashioned low-tech or no-tech solutions? From the humble fax machine to call-to-listen podcasts and shortwave broadcasts to the dependable old printed word, today James explores ways to spread information that don't require digital devices or Big Tech surveillance apps.

