Sep 08, 2025
TRANSCRIPT AND SHOW NOTES: https://corbettreport.com/war-is-a-crime/

In 2005, former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad spearheaded the Kuala Lumpur Initiative to Criminalize War. Now, on the 20th anniversary of the signing of that bold declaration, James Corbett joins an esteemed panel in Malaysia to discuss where the campaign to criminalize war stands today and where it is going in the future.

