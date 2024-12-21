Making Sense of Syria on The Last American Vagabond

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/making-sense-of-syria/

via TheLastAmericanVagabond.com: Joining me today is James Corbett, here to discuss the recent regime change in Syria and the many moving parts of this developing story. We discuss the history of the war on Syria and the many players involved, including the West’s creation and development of the terrorist groups that currently control the destabilized nation. We also discuss the ongoing drone conversation and how this might play a part.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.