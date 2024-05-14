Playback speed
Share post
Meet Benjamin Netanyahu, Unconvicted War Criminal

The Corbett Report
May 14, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/meet-benjamin-netanyahu/

The International Criminal Court is supposedly mulling war crimes charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking Israeli political and military officials. But what reason could they possibly have for charging Netanyahu with war crimes? Uncover all the dirt on the unindicted war criminal presiding over Israel's crimes against humanity in this important edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
