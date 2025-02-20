Playback speed
Share post
Meet the Zizians - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Feb 20, 2025
4
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw582/

This week on the New World Next Week: Reuters cops to secret funds from the UK government in the Cold War; conflicts of interest abound as new study raises question about climate science; and we discuss the trans vegan serial killer cult that the media doesn't want to talk about.

