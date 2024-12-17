Playback speed
Pokemon Go(v) ... Another Conspiracy Confirmed!

The Corbett Report
Dec 17, 2024
10
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/pokemon-gov/

Remember Pokémon Go? You know, that cute game where you And! Battle . . . Pokeballs? . . . to capture . . . .monsters in a gym? . . . or something like that. Anyway, the point is, people went bananas over this augmented reality nonsense eight years ago and of course those crazy conspiracy kooks at places like The Corbett Report had to rain on everyone's parade by warning them about the app's shady, intel-connected origins. Well . . . guess who just got proven correct again. (SPOILER: it's the crazy conspiracy kooks who were just proven correct again.)

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
The Corbett Report
