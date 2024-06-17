Playback speed
Regenerative Agriculture - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
and
Gavin Mounsey
Jun 17, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/regenerative-agriculture/

We all know the problem of The Future of Food. So, who's ready for the solution? Today on #SolutionsWatch, James examines regenerative agriculture, one of the solutions that is already being used to wean us off the industrialized factory farming system and back toward a healthy relationship with our food . . . and with the earth itself.

