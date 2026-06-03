SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/reportage-in-japan/

REPORTAGE is now available in Japanese. James goes to Osaka for an informal book launch, speaks to the book's translator, and pays respects to a dearly departed Corbett Report member. And he even encounters some facial recognition gates along the way! Catch up on all the latest Japanese action in this week's exciting edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.