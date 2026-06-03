The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

REPORTAGE In Japan

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Jun 03, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/reportage-in-japan/

REPORTAGE is now available in Japanese. James goes to Osaka for an informal book launch, speaks to the book's translator, and pays respects to a dearly departed Corbett Report member. And he even encounters some facial recognition gates along the way! Catch up on all the latest Japanese action in this week's exciting edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Corbett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture