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Resistance Art - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Jul 01, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://corbettreport.com/resistance-art-solutionswatch/

Photographs. Paintings. Editorial cartoons. Cover art. Memes. We are steeped every day of our lives in visual art. And who can doubt the profound effect that a particularly striking image can have on our psyche? Today, James explores the way art and imagery can be used to unlock minds and deprogram the masses with two practicing artists, Anthony Freda and Jordan Henderson.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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