TRANSCRIPT AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-cbc-exposed/

The CBC has just declared you'll never wonder what's real and fake when it comes to CBC News. But maybe that's because CBC News doesn't broadcast anything real at all. Join James for another blockbuster edition of The Corbett Report podcast where he dives down the rabbit hole in search of the truth about Canada's public broadcaster.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.