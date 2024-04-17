Suing the Tyrants - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/suing-the-tyrants/

You've tried protesting, you've tried boycotting, what else is there to do? Well, how about filing a lawsuit? Join James for this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch where he weighs the pros and cons of suing the tyrants and considers the potential utility of Notices of Liability in holding government officials personally accountable for their behaviour.

