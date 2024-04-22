The Age of Neurowarfare with Stavroula Pabst

The Corbett Report
and
stavroula pabst
Apr 22, 2024
https://corbettreport.com/the-age-of-neurowarfare/

Stavroula Pabst joins us today to discuss her recent article, "Weaponizing Reality: The Dawn of Neurowarfare." From the military origins of brain-chip interfaces and neuroscience to the geopolitical ramifications of neuroweapons to the suspicious characters forwarding the controlled opposition "neurorights" movement, Pabst dives deep into the history and future of the age of neurowarfare.

