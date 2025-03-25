Playback speed
The Externalization of the Money Masters with Jacob Nordangård

The Corbett Report
and
Jacob Nordangård
Mar 25, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-externalization-of-the-money-masters/

Author and researcher Jacob Nordangård joins James to discuss his new article, "Externalization of the Money Masters," which provides a very different take on the rise to power of Mark Carney. From Madame Blavatsky and theosophy to Alice Bailey and The Externalisation of the Hierarchy to Nordangård and Temple of Solomon, you won't want to miss this fascinating exploration of the occult roots of the globalist agenda.

Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Jacob Nordangård
