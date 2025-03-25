The Externalization of the Money Masters with Jacob Nordangård

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-externalization-of-the-money-masters/

Author and researcher Jacob Nordangård joins James to discuss his new article, "Externalization of the Money Masters," which provides a very different take on the rise to power of Mark Carney. From Madame Blavatsky and theosophy to Alice Bailey and The Externalisation of the Hierarchy to Nordangård and Temple of Solomon, you won't want to miss this fascinating exploration of the occult roots of the globalist agenda.

