Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Gaza Holocaust

The Corbett Report
Jul 31, 2024
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/episode-463-the-gaza-holocaust/

As we approach the ten month mark of the slaughter in Gaza, it's time to peel back the layers of deception surrounding October 7th, the Israeli response, and the true meaning of this conflict. We must call things by their right name. The Gaza holocaust must end.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
Read A Book - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Meet the Sentient World Simulation: How the Government Predicts the Future
  The Corbett Report
AI Ring of Steel Descends on Paris - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Was WWI a Royal Affair? - Questions For Corbett
  The Corbett Report
Poisoning Your Data - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED??? - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Our Summit For Our Future - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report