The UN's [Death] Pact for the [Globalist] Future

Sep 20, 2024
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/un-death-pact/

Next week, a gaggle of globalists will descend on the UN to rubber stamp the Pact for the Future, a new document from the kleptocrats laying out their goals for global government and universal neofeudal enslavement. What, you didn't think the UN was an innocent organization devoted to world peace, did you? Well, you certainly won't after this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast. United Nations delenda est.

