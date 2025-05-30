The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

We Need To Talk About AI

May 30, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/we-need-to-talk-about-ai/

Newspapers are printing summer reading lists of AI-hallucinated books. Apple "Intelligence" is making up fake BBC headlines. People are losing their minds as ChatGPT calls them "spiral starchildren" and "river walkers." Like characters in a Loony Tunes skit, we have just run off the edge of a cliff and—with the advent of a new generation of Hollywood-esque AI-generated fake videos—people are just beginning to look down and notice. The plunge is inevitable . . . or is it? Join James in this week's edition of The Corbett Report for a sobering look at the latest in AI nonsense.

