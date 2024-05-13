What Happened to the WEF? - Questions For Corbett

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/what-happened-to-the-wef/

Whatever happened to the World Economic Forum? One minute they were everywhere in the media and now they have all but disappeared from public discourse. The answer, of course, is that the WEF hasn't gone anywhere and the Great Reset agenda is still in full swing. You're not hearing about that agenda anymore, though, because something important has changed in the past few years. . . .

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.