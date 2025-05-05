The Corbett Report

Why Aren't You Using XMPP? - #SolutionsWatch

May 05, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/why-arent-you-using-xmpp/

Hakeem Anwar of TakeBackOurTech.org and AbovePhone.com joins us to discuss the latest TBOT guide to Getting Started with XMPP. What is XMPP? Why is it superior to the centralized, Big Tech messaging apps? And, most important of all, why aren't you using XMPP?

