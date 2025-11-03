The Corbett Report

Why Waking Up Isn’t Enough on Live Free Now
Nov 03, 2025
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/why-waking-up-isnt-enough-on-live-free-now/

via LiveFreeNow.show: The predator class is building a global technocratic control grid and millions are waking up to it. But here’s the hard truth: waking up isn’t enough.

In this episode of the Live Free Now Show, John Bush sits down with legendary researcher James Corbett of The Corbett Report to break down:

  • The true nature of the conspiracy

  • How the “truth movement” sabotages itself

  • Why understanding the problem is only the first step

  • And how agorism offers the most powerful solution we have

James Corbett has been sounding the alarm for over 15 years, covering everything from 9/11 and central banking to technocracy and eugenics. But what sets him apart is his focus on actionable solutions.

VIDEO COURTESY LIVE FREE NOW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

