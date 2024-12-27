2024 Year in Review – #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/2024solutions/

The New Year is upon us, so it's time to look back at every single edition of #SolutionsWatch for the year 2024 and go through feedback, updates and commentary on these ideas. What worked? What didn’t? What changed? How have you applied these ideas in your life? Find out in this thorough, year-end edition of everyone’s favourite solutions podcast.

