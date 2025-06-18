SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/genomic-surveillance-in-the-thrill-kill-medical-cult

Zowe Smith of My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult joins us to discuss her two-part series on "Medical Surveillance." We talk about vaccine passports, digital ID, AI surveillance, Palantir and the companies that are setting up the genomic surveillance grid, and how that grid can be used to target dissidents in the event of the next declared crisis.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.