Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

3D Assassins and Mystery Drones - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Dec 12, 2024
5
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw574/

This week on the New World Next Week: The UHC assassin used a hybrid 3D printed ghost gun; mystery drones are buzzing the East Coast of the US; and there are a slew of NWNW updates in preparation for next week's New World Next Year.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading The Corbett Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
A Brief History of the War on Syria
  The Corbett Report
The Future of Censorship (2022)
  The Corbett Report
Dark Brandon Pardons His Son - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Repersoning Whitney Webb
  The Corbett Report
How Use That RSS Thing - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
The Mushroom Cloud and the Social Contract on Declare Your Independence
  The Corbett Report
Whatever Happened to the Ozone Hole? - Questions For Corbett
  The Corbett Report