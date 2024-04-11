6th Time's A Charm for Zimbabwe's "New" Currency (NWNW 550)

The Corbett Report
Apr 11, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw550/

This week on the New World Next Week: the new cold war heats up as the China bogeyman coverage intensifies; it's raining ZiGs as Zimbabwe unveils a new currency; and Gen Z signals interest in homeschooling their future children.

The Corbett Report
